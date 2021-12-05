Two dead after Noxubee Co. shooting

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -The Noxubee County coroner said two people are dead and at least one other person is injured after a shooting in Brooksville Friday night.

Coroner R.L. Calhoun said 18-year-old Dewanedrian Johnson and 24-year-old Nakiren Ratcliff were shot in a vehicle at a convenience store. The store is on Highway 45 Alternate in Brooksville.

Calhoun said Johnson died at the scene and Ratcliff died at UMMC in Jackson. He added that there was at least one other person in the vehicle that was injured, their condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting happened around 11:20 Friday night.

An investigator said the Mississippi Bureau Of Investigation is now over the case and would not give further details. We’re working to find out more about what happened.

