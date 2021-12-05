Advertisement

Unvaccinated Starkville employees to pay more for insurance

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Starkville city employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 may have to pay an extra $75 a month for medical insurance starting in early February.

Aldermen for the Mississippi city set the policy back in September, but delayed implementation until February.

Board attorney Chris Latimer told the board it must provide a reasonable alternative to the surcharge to meet legal requirements for the increase.

The Commercial Dispatch reports the board will allow unvaccinated employees to be exempt from the penalty if their physician fills out a form saying that getting the vaccine is unreasonably difficult for the employee because of a medical condition.

