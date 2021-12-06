2022 lineup for Hangout Music Festival announced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The lineup is set for the popular Hangout Music Festival, which is set to return to Gulf Shorts in mid-2022.

Running from May 20-22, the festival will serve as the official kick-off to summer and includes ad diverse group of artists across the worlds of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country and more for the first time since 2019.

Headliners for the three nights of the festival include genre-bending singer and rapper Post Malone, Australian psychedelic rock act Tame Impala, Grammy award-winning vocalist Halsey, R&B and rap sensation Doja Cat, iconic Chicago pop-punk group Fall Out Boy, beloved dance music stand out ILLENIUM, Houston hip-hop artist and fashion icon Megan Thee Stallion, award-winning country vocalist Kane Brown, Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, Grammy-winning German-Russian DJ and producer Zedd, Texas-born country-pop artist Maren Morris, Grammy-nominated Los Angeles singer Phoebe Bridgers, soul singer and songwriter Leon Bridges and more.

The Hangout Music Festival debuted in 2010. Tickets go on sale Dec. 13.

The Hangout Music Festival for 2022 will feature the following acts over a 3-day period from May 20-22, 2022. (Source: Hangout Music Festival)

