Graveside services for Bobbye Naylor will be held December 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Elder Casey Naylor officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Bobby Naylor, age 79, of Meridian passed away December 2, 2021 at Rush Hospital.

Bobbye Haywood Naylor was born August 15, 1942 to Wardell and Ida Lucille Haywood. Bobbye developed a passion for teaching at an early age. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Jackson State University and her Master’s Degree at Mississippi State University. Bobbye taught in the Lauderdale County School System for over 35 years.

After retirement, Bobbye enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson Jaylan. She looked forward to summer vacation and travelling with her family. Bobbye loved football and her favorite team was the New Orleans Saints.

In her spare time, Bobbye often relaxed at home, watching her favorite television shows such as Gunsmoke, The Bold and The Beautiful, and all the “Judge” shows.

She leaves to cherish her memory her only child Joey Naylor (Felicia); two grandsons, Jaylan Naylor and Caleb Madden; her brother, James Haywood (Deloris); her sister, Rose Preston; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wardell and Ida Haywood; her husband, Earlie Naylor; and her sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Johnny Bender.

