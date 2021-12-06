Advertisement

Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

The Justice Department is suing Texas over its new redistricting map, saying the plans...
The Justice Department is suing Texas over its new redistricting map, saying the plans discriminate against Latino and Black voters.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Justice sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state’s booming Latino and Black populations.

The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Texas, claims the state violates part of the Voting Rights Act. The lawsuit notes that the vast majority of Texas’ population growth over the past decade came from Black, Latino and Asian people, but the new maps that state Republicans drew doesn’t give any of these communities new opportunities to choose their own representatives.

Instead, the maps pack Black and Latino communities into bizarre-shaped districts — a Dallas-area one is referred to as a “seahorse” shape — while preserving safe seats for white Republicans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a shooting happened at the Highway Village apartments Sunday night.
One person dead after shooting at Highway Village Apartments
Stock Cop Lights
Two dead after Noxubee Co. shooting
Bentley's Law would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent or parents to pay...
Proposed ‘Bentley’s Law’ would make drunk drivers pay child support if parent is killed
A protest against a federal vaccination mandate for health care workers was also a celebration...
Protest against health care worker vaccine mandate becomes a celebration
Monday morning storm chances
Some stronger thunderstorms could roll through Monday

Latest News

A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
Man hospitalized with shattered leg after alleged attack at dog park
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
LIVE: Biden to discuss prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act
FILE - A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen,...
US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages