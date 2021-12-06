A Celebration of Life Service for Marie Claire Ward, 69, of Lisman will be held Saturday, December 5, 2021, at 2 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home.

Marie Claire Ward was born February 18, 1952 in Korea and passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in Butler, Alabama.

Marie was known throughout Choctaw County, specifically Lisman for her devoted passion in community service. She has helped organize numerous events and was at those events from the beginning to the end.

Marie was a proud member of the Lisman Volunteer Fire Department, the Choctaw County Rescue Squad, the Choctaw County People in Need, and Lisman Senior Activity Center.

Marie’s parents, Leonard Bailey and Francis Bailey McBroom preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memories, a son Donell (Krystal) Bailey Montgomery, AL, 2 daughters Priscilla Marie Ward and Franchesca Nicole Ward of Lisman, AL. Seven grandchildren, one brother Andrew I. Bailey of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and extended family, the late Jessie Mitchell and family.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.