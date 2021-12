Graveside services for Mr. William Gowdy will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Lauderdale. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Gowdy, 67, of Meridian, who passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at his residence. There will not be a visitation.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home