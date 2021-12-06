Funeral services for Mrs. Linda C. Creekmore will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday December 7, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Dr. Scott Harrell officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Creekmore, 78, of Meridian, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Linda was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Meridian where she faithfully attended as long as her health permitted. She worked in the editing department at Southern Publishing Co. for over 35 years. She loved her family dearly as well as her four legged feline companion, Taz.

Mrs. Creekmore is survived by her son James Creekmore (Teresa); granddaughter Laura Creekmore; siblings Lois Rye, George English, Steve English, and Travis English as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Linda is preceded in death by parents Horace and Lilly Smith English.

Condolences may be expressed online at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Creekmore family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 a.m. prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721