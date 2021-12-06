One person dead after shooting at Highway Village Apartments

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police department said one man is dead after a shooting happened at the Highway Village Apartments on Front Street Sunday night.

Police said they received a call around 7 p.m. about shots fired and one person being hit in the back at Highway Village.

Officials said the victim was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle before police arrived, and was pronounced dead.

MPD is not releasing the name of the victim at this time and is looking for possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

