Advertisement

One person dead after shooting at Highway Village Apartments

One man is dead after a shooting happened at the Highway Village apartments Sunday night.
One man is dead after a shooting happened at the Highway Village apartments Sunday night.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police department said one man is dead after a shooting happened at the Highway Village Apartments on Front Street Sunday night.

Police said they received a call around 7 p.m. about shots fired and one person being hit in the back at Highway Village.

Officials said the victim was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle before police arrived, and was pronounced dead.

MPD is not releasing the name of the victim at this time and is looking for possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been transported to a local hospital.
Person shot, suspect on the run
Stock Cop Lights
Two dead after Noxubee Co. shooting
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football...
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss agree to new contract
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats...
Update on Malik Heath accident

Latest News

Sections of Highway 19 N dedicated to Bridgette Horn
Sections of Hwy 19 N. dedicated in officer’s memory
Merrehope
Merrehope excited about the return of the Trees of Christmas
Freedom 5k Run
Freedom 5K run scheduled for December 11th
Holiday decoration safety
Holiday decoration safety