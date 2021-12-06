Raising Canes helping out with Toython

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Raising Canes on North Hills Street will be hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, December 7th, and 15 percent of all sales will go towards Toython.

People can also drop off their donations at Raising Canes.

Everyone is encouraged to come out because every little thing helps a child have a more memorable Christmas.

“You can come by and bring a toy obviously, but just even coming by and eating a lunch or eating dinner tomorrow that’s gonna help out cause like I said we’re gonna donate 15 percent of these sales back to the Toython and so even if you can’t go by and get a toy just coming by and having some chicken, that’s gonna be able to help out.” Says Raising Canes restaurant partner Hank Holcomb.

Toys can be dropped off at WTOK during business hours or at Raising Canes.

The last day to drop off toys at either location is Thursday, December 9th.

