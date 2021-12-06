Advertisement

Reeves: Mississippi will ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on the plaza, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Arguments are planned for December challenging Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court's major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman's right to an abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves appeared on CNN’s State of the Union show Sunday morning.

During the interview, Reeves stated that if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Mississippi will ban all abortions except in cases of rape or the life of the mother.

The governor also spoke about the upcoming decision involving the state’s law that bans abortions at 15 weeks.

”If we read the Constitution, in my opinion, there is no guaranteed right to an abortion in our U.S. Constitution,” he said. “And furthermore, not only is there not a guaranteed right, there’s also nothing in the Constitution that prohibits individual states from enacting their own laws.

“And after all, that’s really what the Founding Fathers intended for any issue that is not explicit in the Constitution. It should be left to the states and the state legislatures and the democratic process,” he concluded.

During oral arguments last week in the case, the 6-to-3 conservative majority court appeared poised to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion law which had been blocked by two federal courts.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a shooting happened at the Highway Village apartments Sunday night.
One person dead after shooting at Highway Village Apartments
Stock Cop Lights
Two dead after Noxubee Co. shooting
Bentley's Law would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent or parents to pay...
Proposed ‘Bentley’s Law’ would make drunk drivers pay child support if parent is killed
A protest against a federal vaccination mandate for health care workers was also a celebration...
Protest against health care worker vaccine mandate becomes a celebration
Coronavirus
10 COVID cases identified on approaching cruise ship

Latest News

Severe Risk Today
There’s a risk for severe storms today
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, center right, accompanied by Mississippi Solicitor...
Analysis: Politicians split on questions of bodily autonomy
Freedom 5K
Freedom 5K
ChrIstmas Decoration Safety
ChrIstmas Decoration Safety
Trees of Christmas
Merrehope Trees of Christmas