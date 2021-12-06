Sections of Hwy 19 N. dedicated in officer’s memory

COLLINSVILLE , Miss. (WTOK) - A section of Highway 19 North is now dedicated to honor the memory of Meridian Police officer Bridgette Horn.

“She’s getting what she deserves today. She’s smiling down,” Susan Horn said.

“She was an amazing person,” Bobby Horn explained. “I’ve had a lot of her friends tell me over the past year that I was her hero. Well, they kind of had that backwards, because she was my hero.”

Bridgette Horn was 37 when she took her own life in Nov. 2020. Now, her family is making sure to keep her name alive.

We rode along with Horn in 2019 and she loved talking about her passion for law enforcement.

“I knew from a young age that I didn’t want to sit inside in an office,” Horn told us in 2019. “I like to be outside and interacting with the public.”

Horn’s family adopted five sections of Highway 19 N. Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was there for the dedication.

“They are going to honor Bridgette and continue to live her legacy by making sure those sections of highway are kept clean,” Simmons explained. “We are very grateful. To her services, we want to say thank you, Bridgette for serving the country and thank you for being a good public servant in the community.”

“To have all these people here means the world to us. She loved the armed forces and the police department,” Bobby Horn said.

Next time you find yourself on Highway 19 N. near Collinsville, be on the lookout for the sign and know it’s to honor Bridgette Horn.

