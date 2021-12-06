Some stronger thunderstorms could roll through Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Overnight:

We’ll stay quiet for overnight into Monday. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60′s. Clouds will stick around for the nighttime hours.

Monday:

A cold front will approach East MS and West AL through the twilight hours on Monday. By 8am, the heaviest of the showers and storms will be approaching our area. The front will continue to push its way to the southeast. By 2pm, most of the showers and storms will have made their way out of the area, leaving us with lingering showers and cloud cover. The main threat with tomorrow’s system is isolated wind gusts of 60+ mph and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado is possible but the threat is low. As we’ve seen multiple times in recent history, straight line winds can do as much damage as a tornado.

Tuesday through Friday:

The gloomy pattern will continue throughout the week. Temperatures top out in the lower 60′s for Tuesday with lingering showers and cloud cover. That will be the story for Wednesday as well with lows still in the mid 40′s. Thursday will be the start of a warming pattern with temperatures climbing into the lower 70′s and mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible for Thursday afternoon but we are more likely to stay dry. Friday will see temperatures climbing into the 70′s again with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Next Weekend:

Another cold front is likely to pass through our area next weekend. With temperatures looking to be in the mid 70′s with plenty of moisture, some of the storms could be on the stronger side. We’re still about a week away from then so things will change but we’re trending towards a wet weekend regardless.

