Suspicious fires lead to arson arrest

Matthew Buie, 35, arrested for setting homes on fire.
By Tom Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fire investigators say they have made an arrest following recent fires in the city of Meridian.

Matthew Buie, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree arson. Fire officials said Buie is responsible for two fires on 22nd Ave. Heights.

The first blaze took place on Oct. 27. The other fire was on Thurs, Dec. 2 and was not far from the first fire.

Both homes were vacant at the time and no one was injured Investigators say it’s good to make an arrest before someone was injured or killed.

Buie’s bond has been set at $100,000 for each charge.

