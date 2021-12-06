Advertisement

There’s a risk for severe storms today

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong cold front crosses our area today, and it’ll bring showers & storms. The best timing for storms will be between 9AM and 4PM, and it’s best for you to avoid traveling if you can during that time. Our area sits under a Level 2 (low-end) risk for severe storms with the main threat being for storms that have damaging wind gusts. However, we can’t rule out a tornado. So, have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. Now is a great time to download our free WTOK Weather App if you haven’t already. Rainfall amounts will range from .5″ - 1.5,” and all of it will be much needed since our ground is dry.

Ahead of the front, it’s warm & muggy with highs today hovering near 70 degrees. Behind the front, cooler & drier air will settle in. Plan for lows around 40 degrees overnight under a mainly cloudy sky. Tuesday will be a cooler day with highs hovering around 50 degrees. There will also be a few showers around, so make sure to carry an umbrella.

Actually, an umbrella will come in handy the rest of the week since we’ll have daily rain chances. Yet, the chances are hit & miss...so no day will be a wash-out. Temps will climb by the middle & end of the week. Expect upper 60s for Wednesday with upper 70s by Friday. Another strong cold front is due to cross by Saturday morning, and more strong storms are possible. We’ll monitor that threat and update you as we get closer.

