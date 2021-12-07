1 hospitalized, 2 arrested after a stabbing in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man is in the hospital after being stabbed and stabbed in Meridian. Two suspects have been arrested, and Meridian Police say there could be a third suspect.

Just after 6 PM Monday, an off-duty Meridian Police Officer arrived home at East Gate Apartments on Highway 39 after his shift and saw two men wearing all black with their faces covered. One of the suspects went into a vacant apartment. The other approached the officer. The officer said he felt uncomfortable with the situation, so he ordered the suspect on the ground at gunpoint. Both suspects were arrest when other officers arrived.

A man came out of the laundry facility of the apartment complex yelling that he had been stabbed. Officers investigating said the suspects had stabbed and robbed the man. The victim was taken to a local hospital after being stabbed in the back, stomach, and neck. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown. A knife was found on one of the suspects.

The off-duty officer involved said he passed a black male smoking a cigarette near the entrance of the building. Officers believe this person may have been a lookout, and he is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing. We will have more information when it is made available to us.

