Boil advisory lifted in Sumter County
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been lifted for Sumter County. It was issued last week for some residents served by the Sumter 9 tank.
A leak actually emptied the tank, leading to the loss of service. But the leak was found and the repair completed within a day’s time.
Customers who lost service no longer need to boil water for cooking or comsumption.
