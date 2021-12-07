Boil advisory lifted in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been lifted for Sumter County. It was issued last week for some residents served by the Sumter 9 tank.

A leak actually emptied the tank, leading to the loss of service. But the leak was found and the repair completed within a day’s time.

Customers who lost service no longer need to boil water for cooking or comsumption.

