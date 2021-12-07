City of Quitman has good time at Christmas parade

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Even the rain couldn’t stop everyone from showing their holiday spirit.

The city of Quitman had its annual Christmas parade and everyone’s Christmas spirit was on display.

Floats were decked out in lights and many of them played classic Christmas tunes.

Children were the most excited of all the attendees because they were looking forward to the candy that would be thrown from the floats.

They all got what they wanted as most of the floats were throwing candy at everyone that was present.

