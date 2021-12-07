Advertisement

Clouds & occasional light rain will keep Tuesday gloomy

Tuesday will be cold with abundant clouds and occasional light rain.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds may partially clear this evening, but expect a mostly cloudy sky to prevail overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 39 degrees. Clouds will keep Tuesday gray and dreary, and occasional light sprinkles of rain will add to the gloom. The high temperature will be just 49 degrees.

The next storm system arrives early Wednesday morning. This one isn’t a big deal. It will mean a few showers for us, and then the sun will come out Wednesday afternoon. The cold front associated with that storm system will lift back to the north as a warm front and set us up for another round of thunderstorms on Thursday amid some warming. Thursday’s storms will be scattered about the area, and we won’t all get rain.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a small chance for a stray shower.

The next storm system will arrive on Saturday with heavy rain and thunderstorms. Early signs are hinting at some potential for severe thunderstorms. We’ll be watching this closely to keep you updated as we get closer to Saturday.

Storms on Saturday will be followed by drier, colder weather on Sunday and Monday.

