Cool today, but 70s return soon

Rollercoaster temps
Rollercoaster temps(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday’s cold front left us with cool and dreary conditions. Highs will be 10-15 degrees below the average today...struggling to reach 50. Aside from being unseasonably cool, there will also be some light showers to dodge throughout the day. So, carry the umbrella or wear a jacket with a hood.

A stalled boundary at the coast along with an upper disturbance are the culprits for today’s rain chances. An area of low pressure will develop on the boundary overnight, and move away from our early Wednesday. Before it moves away, it’ll keep showers in our area before day break...then a clearing by Noon. So, much of Wednesday looks great for outside plans including warmer temps in the upper 60s.

Get ready for 70s on Thursday with highs flirting with 80 on Friday, but both days bring a chance for scattered showers & storms. A strong cold front moves in on Saturday, and it’ll bring the potential for strong storms. It’ll also bring another dose of colder air with it. So, temps by Sunday will stay in the 50s for highs with lows near freezing by early Monday morning.

