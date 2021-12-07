Diamond Dawgs 2022 schedule revealed
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Baseball’s 2022 scheduled has been unveiled by Head Coach Chris Lemonis on Tuesday.
The 56-game schedule includes 32 games at home, 20 road match-ups, and four neutral site games. The Bulldogs will start the season with eight straight home games, and the first game of the season will be a three-game series against Long Beach State. That series will be from February 18th to the 20th.
The SEC slate will start on the road and the Bulldogs will take on Georgia from March 18th-20. Since joining the conference in 1933, Mississippi State has opened conference play on the road in 47 of the 85 seasons.
Full Schedule:
February 18-20: vs Long Beach State
February 22: vs UAPB
February 25-27: vs Northern Kentucky
March 1: vs Grambling
March 2: vs Southern Miss
March 4-6: @ Tulane
March 8-9: vs Texas Tech
March 11-13: vs Princeton
March 15: vs Binghamton
March 18-20: @ Georgia
March 22: vs Southern
March 25-27: vs Alabama
March 29: @ Memphis
April 1-3: @ Arkansas
April 5: vs UT Martin
April 8-10: vs LSU
April 12: vs UAB
April 14-16: vs Auburn
April 19: vs Jackson State
April 21-23: @ Ole Miss
April 26: vs Ole Miss
April 29-May 1: @ Missouri
May 6-8: vs Florida
May 10: @ Samford
May 13-15: @ Texas A&M
May 17: vs North Alabama
May 19-21: vs Tennessee
