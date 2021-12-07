Advertisement

Diamond Dawgs 2022 schedule revealed

Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis lifts the NCAA championship trophy after winning the...
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis lifts the NCAA championship trophy after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in the deciding Game 3 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Baseball’s 2022 scheduled has been unveiled by Head Coach Chris Lemonis on Tuesday.

The 56-game schedule includes 32 games at home, 20 road match-ups, and four neutral site games. The Bulldogs will start the season with eight straight home games, and the first game of the season will be a three-game series against Long Beach State. That series will be from February 18th to the 20th.

The SEC slate will start on the road and the Bulldogs will take on Georgia from March 18th-20. Since joining the conference in 1933, Mississippi State has opened conference play on the road in 47 of the 85 seasons.

Full Schedule:

February 18-20: vs Long Beach State

February 22: vs UAPB

February 25-27: vs Northern Kentucky

March 1: vs Grambling

March 2: vs Southern Miss

March 4-6: @ Tulane

March 8-9: vs Texas Tech

March 11-13: vs Princeton

March 15: vs Binghamton

March 18-20: @ Georgia

March 22: vs Southern

March 25-27: vs Alabama

March 29: @ Memphis

April 1-3: @ Arkansas

April 5: vs UT Martin

April 8-10: vs LSU

April 12: vs UAB

April 14-16: vs Auburn

April 19: vs Jackson State

April 21-23: @ Ole Miss

April 26: vs Ole Miss

April 29-May 1: @ Missouri

May 6-8: vs Florida

May 10: @ Samford

May 13-15: @ Texas A&M

May 17: vs North Alabama

May 19-21: vs Tennessee

