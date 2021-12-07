Advertisement

Going online or in-person for final Christmas shopping?

Local business owners speak on their preference for last minute shoppers.
Local business owners speak on their preference for last minute shoppers.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Last-minute shoppers will soon be surging to complete their holiday wish lists, but if you are shopping last minute, should you go online or in-person?

In 2020, many people resorted to online shopping, but this year is a different story.

“This is the year of in-person,” said Sweet Blossom Owner Leah Wittig. “I think because people are ready to get back out because of the vaccination and people are feeling a little more safe about coming out.”

Local small businesses are seeing an increase of in-person shoppers, but are loving it.

“When people come in, it is a great opportunity to interact and see what the person is actually looking for,” said John Paul Wallace, a manager at A1 Graphics. “If they are coming into our retail side, we can easily help them see what they are looking for and try to pick something out.”

“We are all about in person. We love it because we thrive on relationships,” said Wittig. “That’s what makes our business.”

Though they prefer in-person, the option of online is still there.

“People still are getting sick. They are still at home with sick kiddos, or they are traveling and out of town, but maybe they see a sale and want to be able to shop us, but they can’t come in,” said Wittig. “You can shop from the comfort of your sofa, or you can come in and see us.”

