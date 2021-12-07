Advertisement

Indiana man killed in head-on collision on I-59

The vehicles involved struck each other head-on, which caused the Nissan Titan to land in an...
The vehicles involved struck each other head-on, which caused the Nissan Titan to land in an embankment near Hawks Road.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man died in a fatal head-on collision on Interstate 59 on Monday night.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 36-year-old William Tabor, of Solsberry, IN, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident happened around the 100-mile marker on Interstate 59 on Monday around 10 p.m.

The MHP said a 2005 Chrysler 300, driven by Tabor, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 when it collided with a 2020 Nissan Titan, which was traveling south on Interstate 59.

According to Dana Bumgardner, the public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, the vehicles involved struck each other head-on, which caused the Nissan Titan to land in an embankment near Hawks Road and the Chrysler 300 to block one of the lanes of the interstate.

Bumgardner said the Sandersville, Sharon, Rustin, M & M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the incident to provide emergency medical care and traffic control.  She said the man is believed to have required extrication from the vehicle.

Tabor was pronounced deceased at the scene due to his injuries.

The two occupants of the Titan sustained minor injuries, with one transported to the emergency department by EMServ Ambulance Service.

The collision led to the southbound lanes of the interstate being shut down while the wreckage could be investigated and then cleared.  Traffic was backed up for almost a mile and traffic approaching the scene was diverted at Exit 104 to help ease traffic near the collision.

MHP, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Jones County Coroner’s Office officials also responded to the incident.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested after stabbing a man at East Gate Apartments on Highway 39 in Meridian...
1 hospitalized, 2 arrested after a stabbing in Meridian
One man is dead after a shooting happened at the Highway Village apartments Sunday night.
One person dead after shooting at Highway Village Apartments
Matthew Buie, 35, arrested for setting homes on fire.
Suspicious fires lead to arson arrest
MPD said 22-year-old Prentiss Sumler is the victim of Sunday night's deadly shooting at Highway...
Meridian Police in search for shooting suspects
New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 652 new cases reported Tues.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies while in custody of Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Kyleigh McLain, 15
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teenager
Pearl Harbor Story
Retired Navy captain reflects on Pearl Harbor anniversary
A Boil Water Notice has been lifted for Sumter County, Ala. (Source: WMBF News)
Boil advisory lifted in Sumter County