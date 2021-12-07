Indiana man killed in head-on collision on I-59

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man died in a fatal head-on collision on Interstate 59 on Monday night.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 36-year-old William Tabor, of Solsberry, IN, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident happened around the 100-mile marker on Interstate 59 on Monday around 10 p.m.

The MHP said a 2005 Chrysler 300, driven by Tabor, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 when it collided with a 2020 Nissan Titan, which was traveling south on Interstate 59.

According to Dana Bumgardner, the public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, the vehicles involved struck each other head-on, which caused the Nissan Titan to land in an embankment near Hawks Road and the Chrysler 300 to block one of the lanes of the interstate.

Bumgardner said the Sandersville, Sharon, Rustin, M & M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the incident to provide emergency medical care and traffic control. She said the man is believed to have required extrication from the vehicle.

Tabor was pronounced deceased at the scene due to his injuries.

The two occupants of the Titan sustained minor injuries, with one transported to the emergency department by EMServ Ambulance Service.

The collision led to the southbound lanes of the interstate being shut down while the wreckage could be investigated and then cleared. Traffic was backed up for almost a mile and traffic approaching the scene was diverted at Exit 104 to help ease traffic near the collision.

MHP, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Jones County Coroner’s Office officials also responded to the incident.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

