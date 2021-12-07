Advertisement

Meridian Police in search for shooting suspects

MPD said 22-year-old Prentiss Sumler is the victim of Sunday night's deadly shooting at Highway...
MPD said 22-year-old Prentiss Sumler is the victim of Sunday night's deadly shooting at Highway Village.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police have confirmed that 22-year-old Prentiss Sumler is the victim of Sunday night’s deadly shooting at Highway Village.

Officers said they are still looking for the person or people responsible.

Officers received a call around 7 last night about shots fired and one person being hit at the Highway Village Apartment. Officials said Sumler was transported to the hospital by a personal car before police arrived and was later pronounced dead.

We talked to one woman who said the amount of crime happening in the city is terrifying and affecting people’s day-to-day lives.

“I feel like we need more protection especially when we’re going to and from our job and today I went into a place where I had to pay my bill and a murder had just taken place last night across the street and now, they’re having to buzz people in and out,” said Concerned citizen, Louise Conner.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Meridian Police or crime stoppers at (855) 485-tips.

