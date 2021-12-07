Advertisement

Christmas parade returns to Philadelphia

The Christmas parade has been a tradition in Philadelphia for more than 50 years.
Philadelphia's 2021 Christmas parade.
Philadelphia's 2021 Christmas parade.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds of people filled the streets of Philadelphia to enjoy the annual Christmas parade Monday evening.

The sights and sounds of the holiday tradition returned with 100 entries including decorative floats, music, and performances. Only 65 entries were allowed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But each year brings a new thrill to kick off the holiday season.

Kaylee Adkins attended the parade for the first time.

“I came to watch my brother Hunter Adkins. He’s a drummer major in the Neshoba Central Big Blue Band and I came to surprise him and watch him for his senior year,” Adkins said. “I’ve never got to watch him perform in the parade so I’m really excited to be able to do this his last year.”

Mayor James Young says people started parking their cars in the downtown area Sunday to get the best spot for the parade.

