Retired Navy captain reflects on Pearl Harbor anniversary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday is the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which brought the United States into World War II. It’s believed that there are fewer than 100 survivors still living.

Ken Storms of Meridian is a retired Navy captain and was only three months old when the attack on Pearl Harbor happened. Throughout his military career, he was able to meet at least three World War II veterans who had stories from that fateful day in Hawaii. He personally knows three veterans of World World II who had stories from Pearl Harbor. Storms said no matter when or where you served, the military has always been a brotherhood.

“You all bond together but when you go out in the general public, all of the services bond together. There’s no rivalries. You’ve been there and you know what it’s like and you know what the other person has experienced. He doesn’t need to tell you about it. You know what he’s done. You can look at him in his uniform and see exactly where he’s been with the different ribbons and medals on his uniform.”

Storms served in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1993.

