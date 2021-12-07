Advertisement

Retired Navy captain reflects on Pearl Harbor anniversary

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday is the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which brought the United States into World War II. It’s believed that there are fewer than 100 survivors still living.

Ken Storms of Meridian is a retired Navy captain and was only three months old when the attack on Pearl Harbor happened. Throughout his military career, he was able to meet at least three World War II veterans who had stories from that fateful day in Hawaii. He personally knows three veterans of World World II who had stories from Pearl Harbor. Storms said no matter when or where you served, the military has always been a brotherhood.

Storms served in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1993.

