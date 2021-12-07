Spilled lumber closes road in Clarke County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Roads are blocked and crews were still working after 8:00 PM Monday after a lumber truck overturned in Clarke County.

Deputies says this can take several more hours to clean up.

The areas surrounding County Road 280 and County Road 290 are closed while the cleanup continues. That intersection is east of Highway 11 south of Pachuta.

Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White said the truck overturned when the driver came around a curve, and all of the lumber dumped onto the bridge near the intersection. Lumber also spilled into the creek beneath the bridge.

Chief Deputy White said the driver is okay.

