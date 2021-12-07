Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Enterprise Girls Basketball

By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Enterprise Girls Basketball Team.

The Lady Bulldogs have been impressive this year as they are undefeated on the season. They recently got a clean sweep in the Clarkdale basketball tournament on the road.

Congratulations again to the Lady Bulldogs for being this week’s Total Pain Care team of the week.

