West Lauderdale football earns MAC honors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale football had multiple players named to the MAC 2021 4A All-State team.

JJ Grant was one of the Knight named as he was awarded the 2021 MAC 4A Offensive Player of the year. Grant finished the 2021 season with 308 carries, over 2,600 rushing yards, and 25 touchdowns while averaging 215 rushing yards per game.

Congratulations to JJ Grant! He is the MAC 2021 4A Offensive Player of the Year!!! #uKnighted #theKingdom pic.twitter.com/XuMAGVkHrB — West Lauderdale HS (@WestLauderdale1) December 7, 2021

Along with Grant, Commondre Cole was selected as first team All-State 4A defensive lineman and Logan Johnson was selected for offensive lineman.

West Lauderdale finished the 2021 season 10-2 and made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Senatobia in a heartbreaker.

Congratulations to Commondre Cole! Commondre was selected as a MAC 1st Team All-State defensive lineman for 4A!!! #uKnighted #theKingdom pic.twitter.com/YzAwp0SuKy — West Lauderdale HS (@WestLauderdale1) December 7, 2021

Congratulations to Logan Johnson! Logan was selected as a 2021 MAC 1st Team All-State offensive lineman for 4A!!! #uKnighted #theKingdom pic.twitter.com/XW5r6K0UAS — West Lauderdale HS (@WestLauderdale1) December 7, 2021

