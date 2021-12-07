West Lauderdale football earns MAC honors
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale football had multiple players named to the MAC 2021 4A All-State team.
JJ Grant was one of the Knight named as he was awarded the 2021 MAC 4A Offensive Player of the year. Grant finished the 2021 season with 308 carries, over 2,600 rushing yards, and 25 touchdowns while averaging 215 rushing yards per game.
Along with Grant, Commondre Cole was selected as first team All-State 4A defensive lineman and Logan Johnson was selected for offensive lineman.
West Lauderdale finished the 2021 season 10-2 and made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Senatobia in a heartbreaker.
