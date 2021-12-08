Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi; 787 new cases, 6 new deaths reported Wed.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 787 new cases, 6 new deaths and 35 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Wednesday.(Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 787 new cases, 6 new deaths and 35 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Wednesday.

The MSDH states 10,312 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals here.

