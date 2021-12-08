Advertisement

Kamara is primed for return to starting lineup

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara is back and expected to play Sunday against the Jets according to FOX 8 Sports’ Jeff Duncan.

Kamara has missed the last four games with a knee injury that he suffered against the Falcons.

Kamara leads the Black and Gold in receiving with 502 yards.

Taysom Hill also appears ready to roll against the Jets. He’s currently dealing with “Mallet finger”. He wore a splint on his finger most of the contest against Dallas.

The Saints are currently 5-7, riding a 5-game losing streak. Their opponent this week, the New York Jets, is 3-8.

