Advertisement

Mark Ingram joins Cam Jordan on Saints COVID list ahead of Jets game

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during an NFL football game against the...
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been placed on the COVID list, Jeff Duncan reports.

Ingram will join defensive end Cam Jordan as the second person this week to test positive. Jordan’s COVID-positive status was announced on Monday.

According to Duncan, Ingram is vaccinated and could return if he has no symptoms and two negative tests.

The Saints will also be without wideout Deonte Harris, who currently has the most receiving yards on the team.

RELATED STORIES

Kamara is primed for return to starting lineup

Cam Jordan placed on COVID list; Deonte Harris suspended

Deuce and Juan 2-minute drill: Talking Taysom

Ingram, a Saints 2011 first-round pick, arrived back in New Orleans in a midseason trade with the Houston Texans. He’s currently second on the team with 233 rushing yards.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the person who died in a 1-vehicle wreck in Neshoba...
MHP releases victims’ names in fatal crash
Scene of a hit and run on I-20 Dec. 8, 2021.
Person killed on I-20 in Meridian
One person has died in a vehicle crash in Neshoba County that also injured two others.
One killed, 2 hurt in Neshoba Co. crash
Bobby Wayne Bearden Jr. was charged with burglary.
Burglar arrested while breaking into car

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener