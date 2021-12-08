Advertisement

Volunteers recognized for their giving spirit

Pictured (L to R): Debbie May, Casey Culpepper (Director, East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers...
Pictured (L to R): Debbie May, Casey Culpepper (Director, East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits), Amber Willis-Hayes, Tara Milligan, Leah Hearn, Anika Ravi, Serrena Ivy, Kim Waters, and Debbie Young (not pictured: Sarah Johnson, Sondra Nelson, and John Patton)(East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits)(East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits hosted its first annual volunteer recognition ceremony this week to highlight the work of eleven people who go above and beyond to make a difference.

The volunteers who have been selected each month during 2021 were honored:
• Leah Hearn, East Mississippi Business Development Corporation
• Serrena Ivy, The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience
• Sarah Johnson, Boy Scouts of America, Choctaw Area Council (not pictured)
• Debbie May, Magnolia Marathon & Half
• Tara Milligan, Free Clinic of Meridian
• Sondra Nelson, MSU Riley Center (not pictured)
• John Patton, Wesley House Community Center (not pictured)
• Anika Ravi, Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian
• Amber Willis-Hayes, AmeriCorps
• Kim Waters, Community Foundation of East Mississippi
• Debbie Young, United Way of East Mississippi

The East Mississippi Hub gave a special award in honor of the late Pam Warren Vance, who played an integral part of the Magnolia Marathon & Half, Scorpion Run, Crime Stoppers and many other organizations.

Amber Willis-Hayes received the award based on the number of hours served, number of organizations served and number of events served throughout the year.

Pictured (L to R): Caroline Irvine, Tim Irvine, Debbie May, Amber Willis-Hayes, Jenny Pigford (Pam Vance’s daughter), and Evelyn Watkins (Race Director, Magnolia Marathon & Half)(East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits)

