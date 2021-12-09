Churches uniting across America

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope Missions International, Beauty from Ashes and The River are coming together to upcycle clothing which will help bring their ministries more money.

Pastor Byron Artis works with Hope Missions and explained what the upcycled clothes will do.

“We receive funding; the funding helps programs that change lives right where you live here in Mississippi,” said Artis. “So we’re just asking people to clean out their closets, their sheds, take their surplus, and let it do something good.”

Beauty from Ashes is a drug and alcohol recovery program which hosts women with children if they have no other place to go. The clothing drive gives the charity the ability to raise funds to expand its facility that accommodates up to 75 people. The opportunity to help in the clothing drive has been a rewarding one for all who have helped.

Jeremy Smith, pastor with Beauty from Ashes, spoke about what it means to be able to work alongside something so impactful.

“We’re never closer to Christ than when we serve and when we do for others,” Smith said. “And so the reward comes with just the blessings and the favor of the Lord.”

The River is described as a street ministry and faith-based treatment that helps people battling drug and alcohol addiction. It also helps people get jobs and have a place to call home so they won’t fall back into the same lifestyle, post-treatment. The clothing drive will help it expand its outreach.

Barry Walker, principal at The River, explained how the extra money from the drive gives them the ability to help more people overcome their addiction.

“It provides the ability for us to expand our operations,” said Walker. “We’re always looking to expand and this will give us the ability to do that. We’re looking at the building, opening a transitional house.”

The ministry has one final message to get people out to three possible locations to donate.

“Everybody that’s listening to my voice, to please bring simply one bag of clothes can save a life. So, if you’re hearing my voice, please bring a bag of clothes to the donation centers that are going to be identified,” said Artis.

The clothing drive will take place Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. The drive will take place in Philadelphia at 917 Pecan Avenue in the Vowell’s Grocery Store parking lot. One will also take place on the same day in Union at Hope Missions, located at 104 Bank St. The Meridian location is Hope Missions, 3918 8th Street. For additional information, call 769-222-1177.

