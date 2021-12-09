Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 8, 2021

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KAHDESHIA KEY19942016 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
RILEY A MEYER19973210 HICKORY GROVE RD MERIDAIN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JAMES CLARK196611666 BUGGS FERRY RD MACON, MSDUI
JALIYAH LEWIS20002601 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MICHAEL CARAWAY19851300 PINE DR N MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
KADASIA HORNE200053 COUNTY ROAD 2621 SHUBUTA, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JASMINE KELLY20003480 COUNTY ROAD 680 QUITMAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
LAMAR PHILLIPS1984917 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
CHRISTOPHER TINSLEY19883309 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
DEMETRIC R DONALD19883309 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ALANA JONES19838008 PINE SPRINGS RD LOT F MERIDIAN, MSSHOOTING IN THE CITY
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAMIE O BLANKS19851321 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSEMBEZZLEMENT
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASIA S MCNEIL19997100 OLD HWY 80W MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LASHAWN J LANIER19972032 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JOIE WALTER19982306 FRONT ST MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
KAMION J LAND19995365 WATER VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DETONZEON STRINGFELLOW19893704 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 3, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 6:17 PM on December 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. The victim was threatened with a gun and assaulted and cash was demanded and his watch taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:08 AM on December 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:15 PM on December 4, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:39 AM on December 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 11:42 PM on November 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 4:53 PM on December 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:09 PM on December 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4200 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:25 PM on December 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to residential burglary in the 4100 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:23 PM on December 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 30 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:21 AM on December 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:47 PM on December 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:14 PM on December 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of 8th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:19 PM on December 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 26th Street. Two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the person who died in a 1-vehicle wreck in Neshoba...
MHP releases victims’ names in fatal crash
Scene of a hit and run on I-20 Dec. 8, 2021.
Person killed on I-20 in Meridian
One person has died in a vehicle crash in Neshoba County that also injured two others.
One killed, 2 hurt in Neshoba Co. crash
Bobby Wayne Bearden Jr. was charged with burglary.
Burglar arrested while breaking into car

Latest News

Officers search the home in question.
Three arrested in credit card fraud investigation
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 9, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 9, 2021
Change this caption before publishing
Man charged with murder in Leake County