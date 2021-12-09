City of Meridian Arrest Report December 8, 2021

Robbery

At 6:17 PM on December 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. The victim was threatened with a gun and assaulted and cash was demanded and his watch taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:08 AM on December 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:15 PM on December 4, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 7:39 AM on December 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 11:42 PM on November 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 4:53 PM on December 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:09 PM on December 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4200 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:25 PM on December 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to residential burglary in the 4100 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:23 PM on December 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 30 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:21 AM on December 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:47 PM on December 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:14 PM on December 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of 8th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:19 PM on December 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 26th Street. Two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.