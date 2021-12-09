City of Meridian Arrest Report December 8, 2021
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KAHDESHIA KEY
|1994
|2016 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|RILEY A MEYER
|1997
|3210 HICKORY GROVE RD MERIDAIN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JAMES CLARK
|1966
|11666 BUGGS FERRY RD MACON, MS
|DUI
|JALIYAH LEWIS
|2000
|2601 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|MICHAEL CARAWAY
|1985
|1300 PINE DR N MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|KADASIA HORNE
|2000
|53 COUNTY ROAD 2621 SHUBUTA, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JASMINE KELLY
|2000
|3480 COUNTY ROAD 680 QUITMAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|LAMAR PHILLIPS
|1984
|917 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|CHRISTOPHER TINSLEY
|1988
|3309 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DEMETRIC R DONALD
|1988
|3309 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ALANA JONES
|1983
|8008 PINE SPRINGS RD LOT F MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOOTING IN THE CITY
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAMIE O BLANKS
|1985
|1321 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ASIA S MCNEIL
|1999
|7100 OLD HWY 80W MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LASHAWN J LANIER
|1997
|2032 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JOIE WALTER
|1998
|2306 FRONT ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|KAMION J LAND
|1999
|5365 WATER VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|DETONZEON STRINGFELLOW
|1989
|3704 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 3, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 6:17 PM on December 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. The victim was threatened with a gun and assaulted and cash was demanded and his watch taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:08 AM on December 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:15 PM on December 4, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:39 AM on December 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 11:42 PM on November 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 4:53 PM on December 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:09 PM on December 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4200 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:25 PM on December 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to residential burglary in the 4100 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:23 PM on December 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 30 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:21 AM on December 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:47 PM on December 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:14 PM on December 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of 8th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:19 PM on December 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 26th Street. Two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.