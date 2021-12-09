City of Meridian Arrest Report December 9, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:52 PM on December 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of 10th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 11:21 PM on December 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 7:59 AM on December 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through the trunk.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:56 PM on December 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Davis Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.