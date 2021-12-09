Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 9, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddress Charge
ERIC J RAGSDALE19805118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN MSABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 8, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:52 PM on December 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of 10th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 11:21 PM on December 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:59 AM on December 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through the trunk.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:56 PM on December 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Davis Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

