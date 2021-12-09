Advertisement

Americans feeling pocketbook pinch

A new poll finds that far more people are noticing the higher prices than the pay gains.
A new poll finds that far more people are noticing the higher prices than the pay gains.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans’ overall income has accelerated since the pandemic, but so has inflation. And a new poll finds that far more people are noticing the higher prices than the pay gains.

Two-thirds say their household costs have risen since the pandemic, compared with only about a quarter who say their incomes have increased, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Half say their incomes have stayed the same. Roughly a quarter report that their incomes have dropped.

The fast-rising prices that have been surging through the economy have forced many Americans to change their spending habits.

