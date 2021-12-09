Marion gears up for Christmas parade

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion is gearing up for its annual Christmas parade. It’ll be Saturday starting at 1:00 p.m.

Participants will line-up beginning at 11:30 along Marion Drive. The parade will make its way down Dale Drive and end at the Shriners building.

“We’re just excited about it. I’m excited that the Shriners puts this on every year. We want to make it big and happy for the town of Marion,” Mayor Larry Gill said.

Gill said they have a contingency plan if the weather gets in the way.

“If it happens to rain, what we’re going to do is go to the Shriners Building at 1:00. They will be able to have cookies, take pictures and drink hot chocolate with Santa,” Gill said.

If you would like to enter the parade, there’s still time to sign-up. You can call Richard at the Shriners Building at 601-693-1961.

