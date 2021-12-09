Advertisement

Marion Police receive raise

By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The officers of the Marion Police Department are receiving a pay raise.

Starting pay and patrolmen will be getting a 50 cent raise per hour.

Corporals will receive 75cents.

The sergeant one dollar, captain a dollar and twenty-five cents, and the chief $2,500 to their yearly salary.

Mayor Larry Gill said though the raises are not enormous, it is important that he shows officers that their hard work does not go unnoticed.

“We know that we don’t get enough money for what we do, but we take pride for what we do, we take pride in this town, and we love our people here,” Marion Police Chief, Randall Davis, said.” “They’re pointed in the right direction to do this and we’re good with it.”

“Being able to get a raise and get a promotion and stuff like that, it makes it seem like the public and everybody is looking out for us,” Officer Dashaun Reed, said.

The pay raises will go into effect January 1st.

