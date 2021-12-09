Advertisement

Mary Newell Corkern

Mary Newell
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Graveside services for Mary Newell Corkern will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, 12:30 p.m. at Sunlight Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklinton, LA with Dr. John Temple officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Mary Newell Corkern, age 87, of Toomsuba passed away peacefully to meet her Heavenly Father Monday, December 6, 2021, at her home.

Ms. Mary Newell Corkern lived the first decade of her life in various cities in Latin America during her father’s career with the United Fruit Company (aka Chiquita Banana). She attended Leland High School, San Marcos Academy, and Delta State University for the latter years of her education. She retired from managing the Gold Link Jewelry Store for several years in downtown Meridian, MS. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending her time with her beloved family and her Dachshunds. Her hobbies through the years included: gardening, reading, completing daily crossword puzzles. She will be truly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Jeff K. Gilbert (Peggy), Brian N. Gilbert, Sheila Gilbert Nettles (David), William Ezra Corkern (Nancy), and Patricia Ruth Corkern; grandchildren, Jeffrey Kline Gilbert, Gage Allen Nettles, and Braden Patrick Gilbert; siblings, William Russell Newell (Shari) and Elizabeth Ann Payne; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kline Gilbert; late husband, O.C. “Corky” Corkern; parents, George Ashbel Newell, Sr. and Audella Edith Whicher Newell; brother, George Ashbel Newell, Jr.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family ask that memorial donations be made to French Camp Academy at One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745 or frenchcamp.org.

The family will receive family and friends Friday, December 10, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

