Mrs. Mary Newell Corkern, age 87, of Toomsuba passed away peacefully to meet her Heavenly Father Monday, December 6, 2021, at her home.

Ms. Mary Newell Corkern lived the first decade of her life in various cities in Latin America during her father’s career with the United Fruit Company (aka Chiquita Banana). She attended Leland High School, San Marcos Academy, and Delta State University for the latter years of her education. She retired from managing the Gold Link Jewelry Store for several years in downtown Meridian, MS. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending her time with her beloved family and her Dachshunds. Her hobbies through the years included: gardening, reading, completing daily crossword puzzles. She will be truly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Jeff K. Gilbert (Peggy), Brian N. Gilbert, Sheila Gilbert Nettles (David), William Ezra Corkern (Nancy), and Patricia Ruth Corkern; grandchildren, Jeffrey Kline Gilbert, Gage Allen Nettles, and Braden Patrick Gilbert; siblings, William Russell Newell (Shari) and Elizabeth Ann Payne; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kline Gilbert; late husband, O.C. “Corky” Corkern; parents, George Ashbel Newell, Sr. and Audella Edith Whicher Newell; brother, George Ashbel Newell, Jr.

