Meridian Police Department urges people to not walk on interstate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another death on Interstate 20 in Meridian has brought more attention to the issue of people walking across the interstate. This tragedy happened in the 153 on-ramp lane around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Business owners said that, while they have noticed a decrease in the number of people crossing the interstate, the problem is still there. The Meridian Police Department says there are other ways to get to the other side of the interstate that don’t involve putting yourself in danger.

“We’d like to remind people to not cross the interstate and that if they need to get from one side to the other to utilize the overpasses. Any time you’re crossing any intersection, any roadway that has traffic, you need to use extra caution and look both ways multiple times to make sure there’s nothing coming you didn’t see the first time you looked,” said Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers.

“We’re still seeing quite a few crossing the interstate over here, because of the hotel right here, but I think that’s mostly people that are going up here to Dollar Tree and things like that for their shopping. And then they walk across the interstate to get back,” said Interstate Auto manager, Ron Holsonback.

If you have any information on the Dec. 8 hit and run that claimed the life of William C. Sullivan, of Petal, please contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1894 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

