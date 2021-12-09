Advertisement

Miss., Ala. senators split on rule change to raise debt ceiling

Fourteen Republicans, including Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, joined all 50 Democrats in the U.S. Senate Thursday to fast-track a bill to raise the nation’s debt limit.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Fourteen Republicans, including Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, joined all 50 Democrats in the U.S. Senate Thursday to fast-track a bill to raise the nation’s debt limit.

The bill creates a one-time, expedited process for the Senate to pass a debt ceiling increase by a specific amount with a simple majority.

Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Alabama Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville opposed the bill.

Wicker voted in favor of the procedural change.
“Congressional Democrats have rammed through trillions in unnecessary spending over the past year, and next week they will have to finance their spending by raising the debt limit alone – without a single Republican vote. It is time for Democrats to go on record and own this reckless spending. Our nation cannot afford to suffer the irreparable damage of a default on our debt,” Wicker said in a statement to the media.

Other Republicans voting ‘yes’ on the rule change were Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, John Thune of South Dakota, John Barrasso of Wyoming, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Joni Ernst of Iowa, John Cornyn of Texas, Mitt Romney of Utah and Rob Portman of Ohio.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the debt limit needs to be raised by Dec. 15.

