MSU Meridian graduates another class of students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University Meridian Campus held its Fall ‘21 commencement ceremony Thursday. There was excitement throughout the Riley Center as they all prepared for life outside of school.

Some graduates were looking to further their careers while others talked about how bittersweet the moment of graduating was.

Wesley Watkins graduated with a Masters in Business Administration and he plans to go back into the career he had prior to re-entering college.

“I’m looking to continue to work in the field that I was in before, which was logistics. And right now, I’m just looking for a new opportunity but still staying within that field,” Watkins said.

Robin Campbell graduated with a Masters in Secondary Education. She said she’s excited because of what it took for her to get to that moment.

“It’s surreal. It’s a moment that I’ve been waiting for, for a long time. Going to school and having to stop due to circumstances and starting back over again and going through. It’s really amazing,” said Campbell.

Meridian Community College will have its commencement ceremony Friday.

