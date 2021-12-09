Person killed on I-20 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was killed Wednesday about 7 p.m. on I-20 eastbound in Meridian, east of the 153 on-ramp.

The Meridian Police Department said it was a hit and run.

An accident reconstruction team said the vehicle responsible is possibly a 1996 or 1997 Chevy Blazer, Chevy S10, GMC Jimmy, GMC Sonoma, Isuzu Hombre or Oldsmobile Bravada, based on evidence at the scene. The vehicle will have passenger-side damage and a missing passenger-side mirror.

Investigators initially spoke with someone previously identified as a witness but police said later the person did not actually see the collision happen but came on the scene afterward.

Contact MPD or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477 if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.