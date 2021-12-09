Advertisement

Shooting at Corps of Engineers building in Vicksburg deemed self-inflicted

The scene outside the building.
The scene outside the building.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Corps of Engineers Research and Development Center.

Police say a security officer was shot and taken to the hospital. He has since died.

The coroner says preliminary reports show the gunshot was self-inflicted.

The FBI has been called in to investigate.

