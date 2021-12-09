Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds are possible Saturday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts are possible on Saturday morning.

Storm Timing

Storms will be stronger north and northwest of us and will be weakening as they track through our area. The storms will arrive in our area around Philadelphia and Louisville between 3 AM and 5 AM and exit our area crossing Highway 43 in Alabama between 11 AM and 1 PM Saturday. Storms will track over Meridian and Lauderdale County between about 6 AM and 8 AM Saturday.

Expected Impact

Weakening storms tend to be dominated by outflow, which usually favors straight-line winds as opposed to tornadoes. A brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but damaging wind is the primary threat. Even that may be somewhat isolated in nature. Storms can also produce brief periods of heavy rain. The heaviest storms may drop more than an inch of rain. Most areas will get a quarter inch to a half inch of rain with locally higher amounts in spots.

After The Storms End

After the storms exit around midday, lingering rain will gradually fade to an end. Clouds will clear out, and Saturday afternoon will end up being salvageable for most of us. Sunday will be sunny and cooler with a morning low in the mid-30s and an afternoon high in the upper 50s.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers. The low temperature near 62 degrees will happen before 10 PM, and we’ll warm toward 70 degrees through sunrise. Friday will be mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 78 degrees.

