Severe weather preparedness tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

With a threat for possible severe weather this weekend, now is a good time to go over some severe weather safety tips. To start, it’s best to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts: Download the *free* WTOK Weather App if you don’t have it already; A NOAA weather radio is great to have; or make sure to watch WTOK during any severe weather event because alerts scroll at the bottom of the screen.

Charge your cell phone so that you don’t miss any alerts. Plus, you’ll be able to stay informed in case the power goes out. Also, avoid traveling if you can during the time frame when severe weather is possible.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, the baseline for that means that the storm has either one inch hail, wind of 58 mph or higher, or a combination of both. Now, the National Weather Service has added “Considerable” or “Destructive” tags to severe thunderstorm warnings when the storms are more impactful. Should it be a destructive tag that’s issued, then you will more than likely get wireless emergency alert on your smart phone. Get more info on severe storm tags here: https://www.weather.gov/lot/SevereThunderstormWarningsUpdate

Warnings mean it’s happening now or it’s imminent. A Watch means conditions are favorable for the threat to happen (the threat is possible). So, if you get any warnings, it’s important that you take action immediately.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, then you want to get to the lowest level of your home, away from windows, preferably a bathroom, closet, or interior hall. It’s best, though, to get underground. So, a basement would be ideal or a storm shelter.

