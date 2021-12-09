Advertisement

Three arrested in credit card fraud investigation

Officers search the home in question.
Officers search the home in question.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said that at about 1:30 PM today sheriff’s deputies were investigating credit card fraud at a residence on the corner of 14th St. and 11th Ave. when a man with a rifle ran into the residence.

Two adults were taken into custody without incident after officers made contact with the homeowner.

A third person was also taken into custody after they were found hiding in the home.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the person who died in a 1-vehicle wreck in Neshoba...
MHP releases victims’ names in fatal crash
Scene of a hit and run on I-20 Dec. 8, 2021.
Person killed on I-20 in Meridian
One person has died in a vehicle crash in Neshoba County that also injured two others.
One killed, 2 hurt in Neshoba Co. crash
Bobby Wayne Bearden Jr. was charged with burglary.
Burglar arrested while breaking into car

Latest News

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds will impact our area on Saturday.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds are possible Saturday morning
MSU Meridian fall graduation
MSU Meridian graduates another class of students
Fourteen Republicans, including Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, joined all 50 Democrats in the...
Miss., Ala. senators split on rule change to raise debt ceiling
Santa is coming to the town of Marion.
Marion gears up for Christmas parade