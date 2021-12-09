Three arrested in credit card fraud investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said that at about 1:30 PM today sheriff’s deputies were investigating credit card fraud at a residence on the corner of 14th St. and 11th Ave. when a man with a rifle ran into the residence.

Two adults were taken into custody without incident after officers made contact with the homeowner.

A third person was also taken into custody after they were found hiding in the home.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.