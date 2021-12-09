Time & Ally Financial honor Philadelphia Auto Dealer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

An area auto dealership has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

Bill Griffis, owner of Griffis Motors in Philadelphia is one of a select group of 47 dealer nominees from across the country for the Time Dealer of the Year Award.

Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service and Griffis says he attributes his success to customer service.

“A long time ago I decided we wanted to be the good guys in the car business,” said Griffis. “Honestly, that’s kind of what we go by now. We say all the time now come see the good guys. We like to treat our customers fairly and I feel that relationships is the way to build any type of business. I think that our relationships with our customers over the years is why they keep coming back.”

Griffis and other dealers will be honored at the 105th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas in March.

