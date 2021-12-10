Advertisement

Collinsville gearing up for Christmas parade

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Collinsville community is gearing up for their 2nd annual Christmas parade.

Employees at the Piggly Wiggly were busy today working on their entry into Saturday night’s event which kicks off at 6:00. There will be about 40 entries in the parade which will feature a fireworks show along with the high school bands from West Lauderdale and Union.

“Well, it’s so important when we get people involved,” said Joe Williams, owner of the Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville. “The school, churches and the community. When you get them involved in activities that’s local and kind of easy to get to and easy access, it’s very important for the community.”

The Piggly Wiggly also features a memory Christmas tree where customers can hang an ornament or decoration in memory of a loved one, family member or maybe a friend who has passed away.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Hwy 19 N near Cricket Rd.
Deadly crash involving a log truck on Hwy 19 N
Officers search the home in question.
Three arrested in credit card fraud investigation
Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
Scene of a hit and run on I-20 Dec. 8, 2021.
Person killed on I-20 in Meridian
Scene of a hit and run on I-20
MPD seeks tips on fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Meridian Community College holds fall graduation
Meridian Community College holds fall graduation
Weather - December 10, 2021
Weather - December 10, 2021
Mayor Jimmie Smith is perhaps one of a few elected officials who has said publicly he has...
Black on Black crime increasing in Meridian?
Collinsville gearing up for Christmas parade
Collinsville gearing up for Christmas parade
Myles Frank English Village on display at Meridian museum
Myles Frank English Village on display at Meridian museum