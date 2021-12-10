Collinsville gearing up for Christmas parade

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Collinsville community is gearing up for their 2nd annual Christmas parade.

Employees at the Piggly Wiggly were busy today working on their entry into Saturday night’s event which kicks off at 6:00. There will be about 40 entries in the parade which will feature a fireworks show along with the high school bands from West Lauderdale and Union.

“Well, it’s so important when we get people involved,” said Joe Williams, owner of the Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville. “The school, churches and the community. When you get them involved in activities that’s local and kind of easy to get to and easy access, it’s very important for the community.”

The Piggly Wiggly also features a memory Christmas tree where customers can hang an ornament or decoration in memory of a loved one, family member or maybe a friend who has passed away.

